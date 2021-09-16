The book “The Overstory” by Richard Powers has been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne book club.
New adult fiction: “The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel, “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “Whiplash” and “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “Warrior Monk” by Ray Keating, “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels, “The Wish Book Christmas” by Lynn Austin, “Christmas in the Alps” by Melody Carlson, “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewel, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, Robert B. Parker’s “Stone’s Throw,” “Forgotten In Death” by J.D. Robb, “Hemlock” by Susan Wittig Albert, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “Friends Like These” by Kimberly McCreight, “L.A. Weather” by Maria Amparo Escandon.
New adult non-fiction: “I’ll Be Gone In the Dark” by Michelle McNamara.
New young adult fiction: “Clash of Steel” by C.B. Lee, “So Many Beginnings” by Bethany C. Morrow.
New juvenile fiction: “Spy School at Sea” by Stuart Gibbs.
New children’s fiction: “Negative Cat” by Sophie BLackall, “That Monster On The Block” by Sue Ganz-Schmitt, “The Merry Christmas Mittens” by Sarah Janco, “A Simple Christmas On The Farm” by Phyllis Alsdurf, “The Case of the Buzzing Honey Makers” by Eric Hogan, “Duck and Hippo Give Thanks” by Jonathan London, “Bright Star” by Yuyi Morales.
New DVDs: “Queen Bees,” “12 Mighty Orphans,” “Spirit Untamed,” “In The Heights.”
WPL is open and back to regular hours.