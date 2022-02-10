The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Doretta and Fernley Leach, Francis Wachstetter, Katherine Emmons-Urda, Lisa and Marty Wood, Jay Plumley, Matt Baker, Eugene A. Seelye, Bonnie Barr-Larkin, Joe Simonetti, Nancy Lounsbury, Tom and Connie Bliss.
New adult fiction: “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont, “The Maid” by Nita Prose, “Brimstone” by Robert B. Parker, “The Black Swan of Paris” by Karen Robards, “We Begin At The End” by Chris Whitaker, “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian, “Hotel Portofino” by J.P. O’Connor, “The Paris Library” by Janet Skelian-Charles.
New adult non-fiction: “The Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan, “Threads: From the Refugee Crisis” by Kate Evans.
New juvenile fiction: “American Horse Tales: Hollywood.”
New children’s fiction: “On the Way Home” by Jill Murphy, “Dragon Stew” by Steve Smallman, “Fun in the Sun” by David Catrow, “How Raggedy Ann Got Her Candy Heart” by Johnny Gruelle, “Tugboat” by Michael Garland.
New DVDs: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”