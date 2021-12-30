The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Bob and Mary Brooks, Robert and Dianne Olney, Daryl and Carolyn Good, Craig and Cindy Evans, Doug and Linda Skinner, Dave and Mary Earle, Jimona Stafford, Mike Bachman and Donna Barnerman, James and Barbara Mullican, Lonnie and Alice Prince, Henry and Linda Berkowitz, Claudia Moon, Hale Forestry, Eleanor Carpenter, Elfriede Achter, Rosalie Petrunis.
New adult fiction: “Miracles of Marble Cove: Hopes and Dreams.”
New children’s fiction: “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott, “You Can Do It, Sam” and “Kiss Good Night” by Amy Hest.
New DVDs: “Hard Luck Love Song,” “No Time To Die,” “Old Henry.”
The library will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.