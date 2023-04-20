The library has received a donation from The Westfield Rod & Gun Club.
New adult fiction: “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover, “Dark Angel” by John Sandford, “The Trackers” by Charles Frazier, “Not The Ones Dead” by Dana Stabenow, “The Fourth Enemy” by Anne Perry, “The Seaside Library” by Brenda Novak.
New adult non-fiction: “Walk The Blue Line” by James Patterson, “Made Free and Thrown Open to the Public” by Bernadette A. Lear.
New juvenile non-fiction: “I Am Earth” by Rebecca and James McDonald.
New children’s fiction: PA One Book “Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor, “Humphrey the Egg-Splorer” by Nadia Ali, “The Princess In Black and the Prince In Pink” by Shannon Hale
New DVDs: “Scooby-Doo! And The Movie Monsters,” “Women Talking,” “Meet Cute”
Come in and take a chance on the Brookfield Maple giveaway.