New adult fiction: “Mother of the Bride Murder” by Leslie Meier, “Breakneck” by Marc Cameron, “Lone Star Legacy” by William W. Johnstone, “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane, “The Last Remains” by Elly Griffiths, “The Way of the Bear” by Anne Hillerman, “Paper Cuts” by Ellery Adams
New children’s fiction: “Danbi’s Favorite Day” by Anna Kim, “Rain” by Cynthia Rylant
New DVDs: “Maybe I Do,” “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”
