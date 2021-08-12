New adult fiction: “The Guilt Trip” by Sandie Jones, “We Are The Brennans” by Tracey Lange, “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz, “Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson, “Class Act” by Stuart Woods, “Murder Most Fowl” by Donna Andrews, “Hell For Breakfast,” “The Shotgun Wedding” and “Till Death” by William W. Johnstone, “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer, “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown, “Down Range” by Taylor Moore, “Breathe” by Joyce Carol Oates, “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, “The Walnut Creek Wish” by Wanda E. Brunestetter.
New children’s fiction: “Little Golden Books: Jungle Cruise, Raya and The Last Dragon,” “Pig The Monster” by Aaron BLabey, “Disney’s My First Halloween Bedtime Storybook,” “Otis Gives Thanks” by Loren Long.
New DVDs: “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “Nomadland,” “Under The Stadium Lights.”
Watch for information coming on WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash in the next few weeks.
WPL has opened its doors and resumed regular hours; we look forward to seeing you.