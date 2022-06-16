The library has received a donation from Graye Holder.
New adult fiction: “Unfailing Love” by Janette Oke, “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry
New adult non-fiction: “James Patterson” by James Patterson
New young adult fiction: “The Runaway’s Diary” by James Patterson (graphic novel)
New children’s fiction: “Don’t Worry, Murray” by David Ezra Stein
New children’s non-fiction: “I am Dolly Parton” and “I am I.M. Pei” by Brad Meltzer
New DVDs: “The Northman,” “The Contractor”
WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program will be on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center.
First up: How to Catch a Mermaid with Fran Willaredt on June 16. Other dates for June are the 23 and the 30. Dates in July are the 14, 21 and the 28.