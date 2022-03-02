The library has received donations from the following people: Veronica Allen, James and Deborah Parsons, Hilma Cooper, Donna F. Schepelenko, Gary Zimmer, Marlon and Terri Johnson.
“The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers has been donated in memory of Marcia Elliott, “Death of A Green-Eyed Monster” by M.C. Beaton has been donated in memory of Judy Nagy, “The Total Fishing Manual” by Joe Cermele has been donated in memory of Richard Earl Bryant, “Computers for Seniors” by Faithe Ulempen has been donated in memory of Dean Flynn, all by Deb and Lou Pascale.
New adult fiction: “Diablo Mesa” by Preston & Child, “Our American Friend” by Anna Pitoniak, “An Impossible Imposter” by Deanna Raybourn, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Steps of Faith,” “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey, “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke, “Nothing To Lose” by J.A. Jance, “At Lighthouse Point” by Suzanne Woods Fisher.
New adult non-fiction: “The Ultimate Book of Outfit Formulas” by Alison Lumbatis.
New juvenile fiction: 2022 Newbery Award Winner “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Farba Higuera, “Adventure Awaits” by Karen Kingsbury.
New children’s fiction: “Apple Grumble” by Huw Lewis Jones, “Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Spring,” “Little Elliot Big City” by Mike Curato, “The Pink Umbrella” by Amelie Callot, “The Duck Who Didn’t Like Water” by Steve Small.
New DVDs: “The Hating Game,” “Eternals,” “American Underdog,” “Back Fork,” “House of Gucci,” “The King’s Man.”
WPL appreciates all that this community does for us.