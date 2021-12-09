The library has received donations from Terrence Kolesar and Helen George in response to our annual appeal.
New adult fiction: “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffrey Deaver, “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” by Patti Callahan.
New adult non-fiction: “Rebel Home-Maker” by Drew Barrymore, “Stop Motion Filmmaking” by Christopher Walsh.
New young adult fiction: “City of the Dead” by James Patterson, “Watership Down” by Richard Adams, “Once Upon A Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber.
New DVD: “Jungle Cruise.”
The library is now operating on winter hours. Grab n Go is also available.
The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.