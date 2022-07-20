New adult fiction: “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware, “Remember Love” by Mary Balogh, “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci, “The Best Is Yet To Come” by Debbie Macomber, “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble.

New adult non-fiction: “Knitted Animal Friends” by Louise Crowther.

New large print books: “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber, “The Venice Sketchbook” by Rhys Bowen, “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan, “Roaring Liberty,” “The Emerald Horizon,” “So Much Owed,” “Sisters of The Southern Cross,” “Under Heaven’s Shining Stars,” and “Shadow of A Century” by Jean Grainger, “Invisible” by Danielle Steel, “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles.

New books-on-CD: “All The Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, “Between You & Me” by Susan Wiggs.

New juvenile fiction: “Amelia Bedelia Scared Silly” by Herman Parish.

New children’s fiction: “There’s Nothing To Do!” by Dev Petty, “Something Beautiful” by Lita Judge.

New DVDs: “Montana Story” and “Black Site.”

WPL’s Summer Reading Program will be on Thursdays, at 10 a.m., at the Westfield Methodist Center.

Next Up: Possibilities for Pollinators with Jerry Schneider on July 21. Please bring a t-shirt to tie-dye.

Remaining date for July is the 28th.