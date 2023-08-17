New adult fiction: “The Paris Assignment” by Rhys Bowen, “California Golden” by Melanie Benjamin, “None Of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, “Honey Drop Dead” by Laura Childs, “The Wishing Game” by Meg Shaffer, “Ill Wind” by Rachel Cain, “North Of Nowhere” by Allison Brennan, “The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter, “Happiness” by Danielle Steel
New young adult fiction: “Ashes in the Snow” by Ruta Sepetys
New children’s fiction: “Arthur’s Family Vacation,” “Arthur’s Birthday” and “Arthur’s Pet Business” by Marc Brown, “Ten Timid Ghosts” by Jennifer O’Connell, “Natasha Wing’s The Night Before Halloween”
New DVD: “Fast X”