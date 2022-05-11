The book “It’s Not Just Cookies” by Tiffany Chen has been given to the library in memory of Roxann Weidman by Deb and Lou Pascale.

The books “While Justice Sleeps” and “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” by Stacey Abrams have been given to the library in honor of Debbie Mead for her 70th birthday.

“The Sweet Taste of Muscadines” by Pamela Terry, “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner and “The First Day of Spring” by Nancy Tucker have been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.

New adult fiction: “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer, “Book of Night” by Holly Black, “Cold Snap” by Marc Cameron, “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson, “Hope Creek” by Janet Dailey, “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick, “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, “Country Born” by Linda Lael Miller.

New adult non-fiction: “5-Ingredient Suppers” by Woman’s World, “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly.

New young adult fiction: “The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasgow.

New children’s fiction: “Big Truck Little Island” by Chris Van Dusen.

New DVDs: “Gasoline Alley,” “Superintelligence,” “Last Survivors.”

News about WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program is coming soon.