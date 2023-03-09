The library has received donations from Arthur Kelts and Steven Chappell.

New adult fiction: “Cold Blooded Liar” by Karen Rose, “Homestead” by Melinda Moustakis, “Go As A River” by Shelley Read

New adult non-fiction: “All My Knotted-Up Life” by Beth Moore

New juvenile fiction: “Creeples!” by Patrick D. Pidgeon, “Being Baxters” by Karen Kingsbury

New DVD: “Devotion”

Join us for Craft & Hobby on Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. when we will be making paper napkin Easter eggs.

Our Coffee Lover’s Giveaway is up, come in and put your name in for a 25¢ donation. You can enter as many times as you like.

Tags