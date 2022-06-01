New adult fiction: “Dark Vector” by Clive Cussler, “The Honeymoon Cottage” by Lori Foster, “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts, “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke.
New adult non-fiction: “The Summer Book” by Susan Branch.
New juvenile fiction: “Baby Island” by Carol Ryrie Brink; “Treasure Hunters: The Ultimate Quest” by James Patterson; “The Bad Guys,” “The Bad Guys: Mission Unpluckable” and “The Bad Guys: The Furball Strikes Back” by Aaron Blabey.
New children’s fiction: “The Lantern House” by Erin Napier.
New DVDs: “The Batman,” “Licorice Pizza.”
Sign-ups for WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities, are open. Come in and sign up to receive your reading bag and info on our in-person programs beginning Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center.