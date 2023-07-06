New adult fiction: “Whispers At Dusk” by Heather Graham, “The Beach At Summerly” by Beatriz Williams, “The Last Sinner” by Lisa Jackson, “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel, “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron
New juvenile fiction: “The Peculiar Incident on Shady Street,” “The Girl in White” and “Scritch Scratch” by Lindsay Currie, “Francine Pascal’s Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher’s Pet”
New children’s fiction: “How To Catch The Tooth Fairy” by Adam Wallace, “City Dog, Country Frog” by Mo Willems, “Mr. S” by Monica Arnaldo
New DVDs: “Oink,” “The Man From Toronto,” “Southern Gospel,” “Transfusion,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”
WPL will resume The Summer Reading Season on July 13 at 10 a.m.