New adult fiction: “Letters of Trust” by Wanda E. Brunestetter, “Remember Me” by Tracie Peterson, “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel, “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson, “Forget What You Know” by Christina Dodd, “Lemon Curd Killer” by Laura Childs, “A Sinister Revenge” by Deanna Raybourn, “The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery
New children’s fiction: “Banana” by Zoey Abbott, “Palace of Books” by Patricia Polacco
Join us for Craft & Hobby on Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. when we will be making paper napkin Easter eggs.
Our Coffee Lover’s Giveaway is up, come in and put your name in for a 25¢ donation. You can enter as often as you like.