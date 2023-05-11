Mary K. Torrey and Bruce and Brenda Matis made a donation to the library in memory of Mary L. Brooks.
The book “All The Days Of Summer” by Nancy Thayer was donated to the library in memory of Mary L. Brooks by Bruce and Brenda Matis.
The library received a donation from the Hector Township supervisors.
New adult fiction: “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel, “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin, “Bad, Bad Seymour Brown” by Susan Isaacs, “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, “The Bride Wore White” by Amanda Quick, “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry, “Swamp Story” by Dave Barry
New adult non-fiction: “Spare” by Prince Harry, “Tell Me Everything” by Minka Kelly
New young adult fiction: “Liar’s Beach” by Katie Cotugno
New juvenile fiction: “The One And Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate, “Choose Your Own Adventure: Dragonlark- Dino Lab, Unicorn Princess”
New children’s fiction: “Nothing’s Wrong!” by Jory John, “The Umbrella” by Beth Ferry, “Blue Bison Needs A Haircut” by Scott Rothman, “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by James Dean, “The Library Fish Learns To Read” by Alyssa S. Capucilli, “Big” by Vashti Harrison
New DVDs: “Jesus Revolution,” “Champions,” “Supercell,” “80 For Brady”