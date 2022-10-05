New adult fiction: “Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels, “A Quilt for Christmas” by Melody Carlson, “The Orchard” by Beverly Lewis, “The Paper Bag Christmas” by Kevin Alan Milne, “A Dark and Snowy Night” by Sally Goldenbaum, “Next In Line” by Jeffrey Archer, “Suspect” by Scott Turow.
New adult non-fiction: “The Sporty One” by Melanie Chisholm, “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly, “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones, “The Divider” by Peter Baker.
New young adult fiction: “Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders” by Ransom Riggs.
New juvenile fiction: “The Stars Did Wander Darkling” by Colin Meloy, “I Am Batman” and “I Am Superman” by Brad Meltzer.
New children’s fiction: “Merry Witchmas” by Petrell Marie Ozbay, “Murray Christmas” by E.G. Keller, “A Very Mercy Christmas” by Kate DiCamillo, “A Very Big Fall” by Emmy Kastner, “Loud Mouse” by Idina Menzel.
New DVDs: “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Munsters.”
The Westfield Public Library has an apartment available for rent as of Nov. 1. Stop in the library for details.