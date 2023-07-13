New adult fiction: “Break of Day” by Colleen Coble, “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell
New juvenile fiction: “Dogs Of The Deadlands” by Anthony McGowan
New children’s fiction: “Mary McScary” by R.L. Stine, “Froggy Learns To Swim” by Jonathan London, “Molly, Olive, and Dexter Play Hide-and-Seek” by Catherine Raynor, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson
Come join WPL for our fourth program of the 2023 Reading Season Here’s Your Sign (American Sign Language) with Fran Willaredt Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. Everyone is welcome.