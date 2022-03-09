The following have donated to the library: Kathleen Bliss, Jennifer Hall, Tami Carmichael.
New adult fiction: “Tobacco Wives” by Adele Myers, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Setting Course” and “White Wolf’s Pack” by Hal Dunning, “Death & Texas” by William W. Johnstone, “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle, “Edgewater Road” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd, “Girl In Ice” by Erica Ferencik, “Renegade River” by Giff Cheshire, “When The Shooting Starts” by William W. Johnstone.
New adult non-fiction: “Save-It-Forward Suppers” by Cyndi Kane.
New young adult fiction: “Bright Ruined Things” by Samantha Cohoe.
New children’s fiction: “Little Blue Bunny” by Erin Guendelsberger, “I Want My Book Back” by Viviane Elbee.
New DVDs: “Belfast,” “The 355.”