The library has received a donation from Delsie Zdanowicz.
New adult fiction: “Miracles of Marble Cove: Ringing True,” “Iced” by Felix Francis, “Quick Silver” by Dean Koontz, “A Valiant Deceit” by Stephanie Graves, “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis, “Easter Bonnet Murder” by Leslie Meier, “Show Me The Bunny” by Laurien Berenson.
New juvenile fiction: “The Tiger Rising” by Kate DiCamillo, “American Horse Tales: The Dust Bowl, North Shore, & Camp Mah Tovu.”
New children’s fiction: “Angelina at the Palace” by Katharine Holabird, PA One Book “Saturday” by Oge Mora, “Ear Worm” by Jo Knowles, “Wutaryoo” by Nilah Magruder, “Grumpy Monkey: Party Time!” by Suzanne Lang, “The Mouse’s Apples” by Frances Stickley, “Grumpy Goat” by Brett Helquist, “The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs” by Stan and Jan Berenstain.
The drawing for The Big Movie Night Basket will be on Feb. 11. Get your chances in soon.