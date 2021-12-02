New adult fiction: “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea,” “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “Go Tell The Bees I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts.
New adult non-fiction: “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett, “The President And The Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade.
New children’s fiction: “Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker,” “Amos McGee Misses the Bus” by Philip C. Stead, “Robin, Robin” by Dan Ojari, “Bear Can’t Wait” by Karma Wilson.
New DVD: “Cruella.”
The library will be implementing winter hours beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Grab n Go will also be available during this time.