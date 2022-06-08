The library has received a donation from Arthur and Sylvia Kelts.
The following books have been donated by The Le Cercle Moderne Book Club: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld, “A Dance in Donegal” by Jennifer Deibel, “The Women Of The Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream, “The Batboy” by Mike Lupica, “Falling” by T.J. Newman, “Like A Dream” by Kathy Crowell, “Daughter of the Reich” by Louise Fein, “Dead By Dawn” by Paul Doiron.
New adult fiction: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick, “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery, “Meant To Be” by Emily Giffin.
New children’s fiction: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” “Everything & Everywhere” by Marc Martin, “Llama Llama Back To School” by Anna Dewdney.
New children’s non-fiction: “Atlas Of Ocean Adventures” by Emily Hawkins. Sign-ups for WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, Ocean Of Possibilities, are open. Come in and sign up to receive your reading bag and info on our in-person programs beginning Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center.