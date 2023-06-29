The library has received a donation from Westfield Borough.
New adult fiction: “The Happiness Plan” by Susan Mallery, “Remember Me” by Mary Balogh, “Welcome To Beach Town” by Susan Wiggs, “Hotel Laguna” by Nicola Harrison, “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
New juvenile fiction: “White Bird” by R.J. Palaccio
New children’s fiction: “The Ice Cream Vanishes” by Julia Sarcone-Roach
New DVD: “The Covenant”
Please come join WPL for our third program of the 2023 reading season “Making Porcupine Cribs for Fish Habitat,” presented by The Tackle Shack on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. Everyone is welcome.