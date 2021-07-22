The library has received donations from John Klarman and the Westfield Rod & Gun Club.
New adult fiction: “What She Left Behind” by Ellen Marie Wiseman, “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber, “Such A Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda, “Count The Ways” by Joyce Maynard, “The Shadow” by James Patterson.
New children’s fiction: “The Book No One Wants To Read” by Beth Bacon.
New DVDs: “No Man’s Land,” “Mortal Kombat,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run.”
Watch for information on the library’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash in August.