The library has received donations from ECM Retiree’s Lunch Bunch in memory of Sandra Seeley, Bonnie Barr, Tom Chappell, Nancy Lounsbury, Kip and Amy Adams and R.J. Rugaber.
New adult fiction: “Brutes” by Dizz Tate, “Death of a Traitor” by M.C. Beaton, “3 Days To Live” by James Patterson
New adult non-fction: “Eat Right For Your (Blood) Type” by Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo
New juvenile fiction: “Harriet Spies” by Elana K. Arnold, “The Swifts” by Beth Lincoln
New juvenile non-fiction: “Lilibet the Brave” by Katy Rose
New children’s fiction: “A is for Affrilachia” by Frank X. Walker, “Don’t Call Me Bear,” “I Need A Hug,” “Piranhas Don’t Eat Bananas,” “Pig the Pug,” “Pig the Star,” all by Aaron Blabey, “Rabbit, Duck, and Big Bear” by Nadine Brun-Cosme
New DVD: “Strange World”
