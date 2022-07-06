New adult fiction: “A Catered Doggie Wedding” by Isis Crawford, “Hatchet Island” by Paul Doiron, “The Second Husband” by Kate White, “Suspects” by Danielle Steel.
New juvenile fiction: “The Lion Of Mars” by Jennifer L. Holm, “American Horse Tales: North Wind Acres.”
New DVDs: “The Bad Guys,” “Family Camp,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”.
WPL’s Summer Reading Program will be on Thursdays, at 10 a.m., at the Westfield Methodist Center.
Reminder: There will be no program the week of July 4, 2022.
Next up: Let’s go fishing! with the Tackle Shack on July 14. Remaining dates are July 21 and 28.