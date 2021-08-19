New adult fiction: “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer; “Annie’s Sweet Intrigue: Betrayal of Trust,” “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter; “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson; “Miracles of Marble Cove: Shining Forth,” “The House Guests” by Emilie Richards; “Ice And Stone” by Marcia Muller; “Cul-De-Sac” by Joy Fielding; “Private: Moscow” and “Private: Rogue” by James Patterson.
New juvenile fiction: “The Elephant’s Girl” by Celesta Rimington, “The Renegade Reporters” by Elissa Brent Weissman, “Scritch, Scratch” by Linsay Currie.
New children’s fiction: “The Berenstain Bears Under the Sea” by Mike Berenstain, “The Leaf Thief” by Alice Hemming, “First Day Of School” by Esther van den Berg, “Patrick Picklebottom And the Penny Book” by Mr. Jay, “Richard Scarry’s Busy, Busy Construction Site,” “Brave As A Mouse” by Nicolo Carozzi, “The Midnight Fair” by Gideon Sterer, “Bad Cat” by Nicola O’Byrne, “Three Little Engines” by Bob McKinnon, “Amelia Bedelia Talks Turkey” by Herman Parish.
New DVD: “The Misfits.”
WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. Free pizza, drinks, prizes and books.