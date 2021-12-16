The library has received donations from The Potter Brook Happy Hour Club and Mary and Larry Foor in memory of Audrey Potter.
The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Lisa Romaneo, Brookfield Township, Bev Perry, Sandra Eick, Ben Heyler, Cynthia McLaughlin, Charles and Dorothy Welsh, Cynthia Farwell and Katrina Lewis.
New adult fiction: “The Hawthorne School” by Sylvie Perry, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Family Heirlooms,” “London Bridge Is Falling Down” by Christopher Fowler, “Boy Underground” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, “Dark Night” by Paige Shelton.
New adult non-fiction: “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman.
New young adult fiction: “14 Ways to Die” by Vincent Ralph.
New children’s fiction: “The Tree That’s Meant To Be” by Yuval Zommer, “If I Couldn’t Be Anne” and “Merry Christmas, Anne” by Kallie George, “Madeline’s Christmas” by Ludwig Bemelmans, “Just One More” and “Turkey’s Eggcellent Easter” by Wendi Silvano, “Ten on the Sled” by Kim Norman.
New DVDs: “Pups Alone,” “Cry Macho,” “Dear Evan Hansen.”
The library is now operating on winter hours. Grab n Go is available.
The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.