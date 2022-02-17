The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Wilma Johnson (in honor of Wilma Franke Johnson), John and Vickie Earl, Kevin Nichols, William Dugan, Alice Prince, Ida Road Creations, Tom Chappell, Virginia Bair, Duane Moss, Elizabeth George Bremigan, Bob and Linda Cunningham, Harry and Pat Burrous, Jody Mansfield, Lisa Jones, Annette Scholl, Raymond and Mary Rose Sacks.
New adult fiction: “Half Sick of Shadows” by Laura Sebastian, “Circus of Wonders” by Elizabeth Macneal, “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Steal” by James Patterson, “Abandoned In Death” by J.D. Robb, “Shoot-Out At Sugar Creek” by Mickey Spillane.
New young adult fiction: “Castles In Their Bones” by Laura Sebastian.
New juvenile fiction: “Just Harriet” by Elana K. Arnold.
New juvenile biography: “I Am Malala Yousafzai” and “I Am Muhamad Ali” by Brad Meltzer.
New children’s fiction: 2022 Caldecott Winner “Watercress” by Andrea Wang, “An Ordinary Day” by Elana K. Arnold, “The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess” by Shannon Hale, “This Is (NOT) Enough” by Anna Kang, “Apple and Magnolia” by Laura Gehl, “Just Help!” by Sonia Sotomayer, “Pig the Winner” by Aaron Blaby.
New DVD: “Encanto.”
Winner of the Big Movie Night Basket was Billy Ruoco.