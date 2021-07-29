The library has received a donation from Westfield Borough.

New adult fiction: “Black Ice” by Brad Thor, “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter, “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

New adult non-fiction: “The Ride Of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts, “Read, Laugh, Repeat” by Amy Newmark.

New young adult fiction: “In The Same Boat” by Holly Green.

New children’s fiction: “The Moose Fairy” by Steve Smallman, “Hilda And The Troll” by Luke Pearson.

New DVDs: “Wrath Of Man,” “Spiral,” “Dream Horse.”

Watch for information coming on WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash in August.

WPL has opened its doors and resumed regular hours. We look forward to seeing you.

Tags

Trending Food Videos