The library has received a donation from Westfield Borough.
New adult fiction: “Black Ice” by Brad Thor, “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter, “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.
New adult non-fiction: “The Ride Of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts, “Read, Laugh, Repeat” by Amy Newmark.
New young adult fiction: “In The Same Boat” by Holly Green.
New children’s fiction: “The Moose Fairy” by Steve Smallman, “Hilda And The Troll” by Luke Pearson.
New DVDs: “Wrath Of Man,” “Spiral,” “Dream Horse.”
Watch for information coming on WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash in August.
WPL has opened its doors and resumed regular hours. We look forward to seeing you.