The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Bruce and Donna Pritchard, Susan Hall, Linda Stebbins, Don and Judy Backer, Jane Abplanalp, Donald and Beverly Rodibaugh, Wayne and Abby Boka, Ray and Carol Ransom, Home Comfort Restaurant, Garry Abbott, JoAnn White, Gloria Duell, Ron and Greta Marie Taft, Barb Miller, the Lander family, Don Tubbs, Tadd and Rhonda Neal, Drexel and Dorothy Earl, Ed and Robin Presor.
The books “Send Down The Rain” by Charles Martin and “The Last Green Valley by Mark Sullivan have been donated to the library by Rose Groff in memory of her son Chris Cobb.
New adult fiction: “The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale, “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge, “No Nest for the Wicket” and “Swan for the Money” by Donna Andrews, “Cold Earth” and “Wild Fire” by Ann Cleeves, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.
New DVDs: “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “Holler,” “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”
The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and on Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s.