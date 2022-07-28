New adult fiction: “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood, “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz, “Shattered” by James Patterson.
New book-on-CD: “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs.
New juvenile fiction: “Touchdown Kid,” “First Team” and “The Big Game” by Tim Green.
New children’s fiction: “Two Dogs” by Ian Falconer, “The Goodnight Train Halloween” by June Sobel, “Don’t Eat Bees” by Dev Petty, “The Night Before The First Day of School” by Dawn Young, “Rabbit & Bear: A Bite in the Night” & “Rabbit & Bear: The Pest in the Nest” by Julian Gough, “Little Yellow Bus” by Erin Guendelsberger.
New DVDs: “Gold,” “Monstrous.”
WPL’s last Summer Reading Program will be on Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. Join us for “Meet the Mayor” with Gail Bollinger, and our end of season pizza party.