New adult fiction: “The 9th Man” by Steve Berry, “The Block Party” by Jamie Day, “Little Monsters” by Adrienne Brodeur
New adult non-fiction: “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” by J. Randy Taraborrelli
New children’s fiction: “The Seeking Tree” by Jodi Dee
New DVD: “Love Again”
Please come join WPL for our last program of the 2023 Summer Reading Season “This Story is Not About a Kitten and a Pizza Party” with the Mountain Laurel Recovery Center Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. Everyone is welcome.