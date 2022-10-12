The book “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand has been donated to the library in memory of Kathleen MacKnight by Susan VanDusen.
New adult fiction: “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson, “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford, “Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery, “Secrets of the Nile” by Tasha Alexander, “Under the Starry Skies” by Tracie Peterson, “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult.
New young adult fiction: “Murder, She Wrote: By The Time You Read This I’ll Be Gone” by Stephanie Kuehn.
New children’s fiction: “Going Places” by Tonya Bolden, “Pig the Rebel” by Aaron Blabey, “Busy Betty” by Reese Witherspoon, “One Grumpy Day” by M. Christina Butler, “The Littlest Night Before Christmas” by Mary Engelbreit.
New DVD: “DC League of Super-Pets.”
The WPL has an apartment available for rent as of Nov. 1. Call or stop in the library for details.