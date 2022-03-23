The library has received donations from the following people: Steven Chappell, Lecia Cushing Whitlock, Craig and Kristyn Sama.
New adult fiction: “The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery, “The Match” by Harlan Coben, “Applewood: What Price Love” by Sharon L. Kent, “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt, “The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James, “The Sugarcreek Surprise” by Wanda E. Brunestetter.
New children’s fiction: “Chester Van Chime Who Forgot How To Rhyme” by Avery Monson, “Moo, Baa, La La La!” by Sandra Boynton.
New DVDs: “Fortress,” “The Ice Road.”