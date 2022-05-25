The books “Unearthly,” “Hallowed” and “Boundless” by Cynthia Hand have been donated to the library by Charlotte Foster.
New adult fiction: “Something Wilder” by Christina Lauren, “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, “Murder, She Wrote: Killer on the Court” by Jessica Fletcher, “Along the Rio Grande” by Tracie Peterson, “Beach House Summer” by Sarah Morgan, “In The Blood” by Jack Carr.
New children’s fiction: “Rodney Was A Tortoise” by Nan Forler.
New children’s non-fiction: “The Highlights Book of Things To Do,” “Memorial Day” by Emma Berne.
Sign-ups for WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begin next week and we have in-person programs Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., beginning June 16 at the Westfield Methodist Center.