The library has received the books “Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Henry and “Not A Happy Family” by Shari Lapena from the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New adult fiction: “Death Of The Black Widow” by James Patterson, “Sons Of Thunder” by William W. Johnstone, “Dream Town” by David Baldacci, “Kingdom Of Bones” by James Rollins, “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel, “Pay Dirt Road” by Samantha Jayne Allen.
New dhildren’s fiction: “Here We Come!” by Janna Matthies, “A Kid is a Kid is a Kid” by Sara O’Leary, “Bear Feels Scared” by Karma Wilson.
New DVDs: “Cyrano,” “Death on the Nile.”
Check out WPL’s Facebook page for information about The Build A Quack Workshop coming on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. Attendance is limited so sign up soon.