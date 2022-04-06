Lou A. Taft and Raye and Joe Skelly have donated to the library.
New adult fiction: “The Wedding Veil” by Kristy Woodson Harvey, “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline, “The Shop On Royal Street” by Karen White, “Missing Molly” by Natalie Barelli, “A Relative Murder” by Jude Devereux, “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels, “How To Be A Wallflower” by Eloisa James, “Welcome to the School by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan, “The Detective’s Daughter” by Erica Spindler.
New children’s fiction: “Llama Llama ABC” by Anna Dewdney, “Dress-Up Day” by Blanca Gomez, “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise.
New DVDs: “Marry Me,” “Sing 2,” “Dangerous,” “The Dog Who Saved Easter,” “The Requin.”
WPL is back to regular hours: Sunday and Monday, closed; Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saurday, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.