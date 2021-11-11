New adult fiction: “Game On” by Janet Evanovich, “Murder, She Wrote: Debonair in Death” by Jessica Fletcher, “Killer Research” by Jenn Mckinlay, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom.
New young adult fiction: “Never Say Die” and “Nightshade” by Anthony Horowitz.
New children’s fiction: “Mindful Mr. Sloth” by Katy Hudson, “The Shortest Day” by Wendy Pfeffer, “The Case of the Hanging Food Catcher” by Eric Hogan.
New DVD: “Paw Patrol The Movie.”
WPL will implement winter hours Wednesday, Dec. 1, as follows: closed Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Grab n Go continues to be available. Call the library at 814-367-5411 or message the library’s Facebook page for more info.