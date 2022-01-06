The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Bill and Jacki Carey, Sandra Koch, Mary and Barry Stebbins, Dan and Vicki Fulmer, Dave Wishard, Vivian Altman, Kim Bogle, Gail Hendershot.
New adult fiction: “The Bands of Mourning” by Brandon Sanderson, “Curse Of Salem” by Kay Hooper, “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods, “A Man Of Honor” by Barbara Taylor Bradford.
Young adult fiction: “Pumpkin” by Julie Murphy.
New children’s fiction: “Dear Librarian” by Lydia M. Sigwarth.
New DVDs: “Fight Club,” “South Of Heaven.”
WPL wishes everyone a Happy New Year, and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.