The book “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan has been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New adult fiction: “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan, “Ashton Hall” by Lauren Belfer, “The House Across The Lake” by Riley Sager, “Escape” by James Patterson
New young adult fiction: “Where the Lilies Bloom” by Vera Cleaver, “Forging Silver Into Stars” by Brigid Kemmerer, “You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao, “That Boy” by Jillian Dodd
New children’s fiction: “You’re Always Enough” by Emily Ley
New DVDs: “The Witches,” “Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire,” “Cinderella,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
WPL’s Summer Reading Program will be on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center.
Next up: Under the Sea with Peggy Williams on June 30. Remaining dates are July 14, 21 and 28.