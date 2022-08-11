New adult fiction: “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford, “The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie” by Rachel Linden, “Where The Sky Begins” by Rhys Bowen, “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister, “Round Up The Usual Peacocks” by Donna Andrews, “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter, “Black Dog” by Stuart Woods, “Jamaica Inn” by Daphne du Maurier.

New children’s fiction: “Hooray for Sunny Days!” by Sussan Kantor, “The Night Wild” by Zoe Tilley Poster, “A Little Ferry Tale” by Chad Otis, “The Perfect Rock” by Sarah Noble, “Little Mole Goes To School” by Glenys Nellist.

New DVD: “Tt’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Tea and movie

The Westfield Public Library presents “One Town One Book.”

Community residents are invited to sign up for an afternoon tea and movie at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Westfield Methodist Center.

Participants will watch “The Notebook,” the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel Adams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands and receive a copy of the book. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Free tea and snacks will be available.

Sign up at the Westfield Public Library