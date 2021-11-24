New adult fiction: “Miracles of Marble Cove: New Horizons,” “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry, “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Never” by Ken Follett, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “Root Of All Evil,” “Heaven Has No Rage” and “Broken Trust” by Liz Milliron, “New Year’s Eve” by Marina Endicott, “Tribb’s Troubles” by Trevor Cole, “The Break-In” by Tish Cohen, “Listen!” by Frances Itani, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Left-Handed Twin” by Thomas Perry, “Guild Boss” by Jayne Castle, “The Devil’s Sea” by Clive Cussler.
New adult books-on-CD: “Mean Streak” by Sandra Brown, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “All By Myself, Alone” by Mary Higgins Clark.
New adult non-fiction: “The Answer Is...” by Alex Trebek, “Mothertrucker” by Amy Butcher, “National Geographic’s Oceans” by Sylvia A. Earle.
New juvenile fiction: “The Broken Code-Warriors: A Light In The Mist” by Erin Hunter, “Spy Penguins,” “Spy Penguins: The Spy Who Loved Ice Cream” and “Spy Penguins: Golden Egg” by Sam Hay.
New children’s fiction: “The Case of the Shrinking Friend” by Eric Hogan, “Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal” by Admiral William H. McRaven, (Ret.), “Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker” by Jan Brett.
New DVDs: “Four Good Days,” “Respect,” “Chicken Run.”
WPL will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The library will be implementing winter hours beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Grab n Go will also still be available during this time.