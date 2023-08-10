The book “Finding The Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard has been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New adult fiction: “Broadway Butterfly” by Sara Divello, “Birder, She Wrote” by Donna Andrews, “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, “Letters Of Comfort” by Wanda E. Brunestetter, “Out Of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown and “The Bone Hacker” by Kathy Reich
New juvenile non-fiction: “Dogs” by Lita Judge
New children’s fiction: “One More Jar of Jam” by Michelle Sumovich and “Pumpkin Day At The Zoo” by Susan Meissner
New DVDs: “Maggie Moore(s),” “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” “River Wild” and “About My Father”