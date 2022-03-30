The library has received a donation from Benn and Kathleen Tanner.
New adult fiction: “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich, “French Braid” by Anne Tyler, “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods.
New adult non-fiction: “The Buffalo Soldiers” by William H. Lecke.
New children’s fiction: “Construction Site: Spring Delight” by Sherri Rinker, “Hello, Puddle!” by Anita Sanchez, “Just Try One Bite” by Adam Mansbach and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
New DVD: “West Side Story” (2022).
WPL will be going back to regular hours on Tuesday, April 5: Sunday and Monday, closed; Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.