Going through the process of purchasing an engagement ring can be a stressful and confusing time for those who don’t have the proper knowledge.
From styles to price-range to picking out the perfect metal and stones for that special someone, there are a lot of factors to consider when picking out the perfect engagement ring.
What to spend
A heavily-debated topic when purchasing a ring is the amount a person should spend on an engagement ring.
Many different metrics have been used over the years to determine how much someone should spend when preparing an engagement, but according to Bethany Hawn, the owner of Bethany’s Jewelry in Wellsboro and a GIA Graduate Gemologist, it doesn’t need to be a massive purchase but should fit the person who it is going to wear it.
“You have to remember this is a very important purchase,” Hawn said. “So whether or not you save for it, or you can budget that through financing.”
With different options for purchasing a ring, there can be alternative ways to afford the one that you want.
Hawn compared it to other big purchases such as buying a car or a house; you don’t normally buy them at once, so why not finance a ring as well?
But even with financing options, a buyer shouldn’t spend more than they are comfortable with. It all depends on the couple and the budget they have in front of them.
Sandra Kenyon, the owner of Hauber’s Jewelry in Coudersport, suggests paying what you can afford because an upgrade can always be made down the road.
“5-10 years down the road, you’ll probably be making more money,” Sandy said. “Then you can upgrade your ring.”
Kenyon also said that the average amount that is normally spent on an engagement ring is somewhere between $1,500-$5,000.
Picking a style
When buying a ring, the number of styles, types of metal and diamond cuts can be a bit overwhelming. Many people who are planning to propose are trying to do so as a surprise, but Kenyon says that making the recipient part of the buying process can be an important part of making sure the ring that is purchased is something they will love forever.
“I know guys like to make it a surprise,” Kenyon said. “But one thing that I have found that involving the woman in the choice of the ring is always a good idea. I had one woman come in after almost 25 years. She had a ring that she didn’t like and she never insisted on an upgrade.”
The inclusion can avoid any issues as well as make sure the person who it wearing that specific ring will enjoy the way it looks.
Another alternative is reaching out to close family members such as mothers, best friends or sisters and asking them what type of styles of rings she may be interested in.
Another tip given from Kenyon is to not be so caught up in styles and trends when picking out a ring, and spend more time looking at the characteristics such as mounting and quality instead of what is in style at that exact moment.
Benefits of shopping in-store
Though online shopping can seem like the easier solution to purchasing a ring, the benefits of going to an actual jeweler to decide on a purchase can be extremely beneficial.
There are many things to consider from mounting to staying on a budget and picking diamond cuts that an experienced jeweler can walk you through.
“I know a lot of guys are nervous about their budget and we aren’t here to shame anyone,” Hawn said. “I think that’s guys get pushed online because they’re nervous or because they’re not spending $10,000 they feel you know, their sale isn’t worthy. I’ve sold engagement rings for $300 or $10,000; there’s not just one mold for everybody.”
Building a relationship with a jeweler can be beneficial in the future, and purchasing a smaller gift through a store can build confidence in their reputability .
“The process is never the same for everybody,” Hawn said. “But i think the number one thing is making sure that you go somewhere reputable. Make sure you’re dealing with a place you trust, and a lot of times if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. But if you educate yourself on what you are getting and what to look for, it can help a lot.”
Biggest mistakes
There are also a lot of mistakes to avoid when going through the process of purchasing an engagement ring, and both Hawn and Kenyon both pointed to inferior mounting as being one of the biggest mistakes made.
“You should know whether the diamonds are channel set or prong-set,” Keyon said. “Some of the rings these days are because of the prong-set, wear out faster. Within five years you can start to lose diamonds because they are shared prong. Once one goes, well you can start to lose them all.”
Hawn also pointed to inferior mounting as one of the biggest problems she sees with rings, especially ones purchased from big box stores online.
“The mounting themselves are inferior,” Hawn said. “They might still be 14 karat gold, but if the mounting isn’t done correctly, it is a headache for the lifetime of the piece. What happens is gold can become very porous. When it is cast with little bubbles inside, it makes it very brittle. If you have a nice diamond and you spend a lot of time picking it out, and the prongs start to fall off, you lose that diamond or you lose a little diamond next to it.“
Info to consider
Many times the band that is akin to the engagement ring may not be in stock when going back and could be difficult to match.
To ensure things match, try and purchase both at once to avoid not being able to find a matching wedding band down the road.
“I have had several young women come in asking about the matching bands,” Kenyon said. “Because they didn’t pick up the wedding band at the time when they went back, the store no longer had the matching band. Some of those styles are so hard to match they end up having to find something that doesn’t quite fit. “
Another important tip to making the process easier is to find somewhere you are comfortable with making a big purchase.
Buying an engagement ring is a big commitment and investment, so making sure you are buying from a store where you are at ease when shopping is a big plus when the time comes to make a much larger purchase.
“Just find somewhere you are comfortable with,” Hawn said. “Maybe a visit beforehand, for a birthday or something else. Get that relationship going with your jeweler because it helps a lot. I have been there for first Valentine’s, gifts, engagements, weddings, first babies and other gifts like that so there is a relationship. It’s a very high-trust industry. So finding someone who you can trust is key.”