A beautiful outdoor wedding was held under the family tree on the Smith homestead, now the home of Steve and Krista Hand. Anjanette Hand and Lucas Sherman were married on July 3. Shelbly Gotschall and Brady Hand served as attendants with Jesse Gotschall as pastor. Anjanette is the daughter of Steve and Krista Hand and Lucas is the son of Bonnie and Jon Locey.
Sunday, July 4, Steve and Krista Hand hosted the Smith family reunion. It is always a fun time when the Smith family gathers.
Sheldon and Bernadene Quimby, Michael, Shawna and Alana Quimby of Port Ewen and Judy Sabay of Elkland visited Jeannette Comstock over the weekend and attended the Smith activities.
Congratulations to the church congregation for remembering the new church time – 10 a.m. We had good attendance.
The Widow Mite’s group will meet Thursday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Woodland Park in Wellsboro for a picnic.
Sisters in Faith will meet at the church on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. This will be a “Christmas in July” meeting since we couldn’t meet last December.
The Mens Breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Perkins in Mansfield
We are sad that Sara Garza, daughter of Lenora Wimbrough, who has been on our prayer list, passed away Sunday morning. Lenora was able to be with her. Sympathy is extended to the Wimbrough family.
Rusty Furher’s Aunt Charlene passed away and we send condolences and prayers to her family and friends.
Healing prayers are needed for RuthAnn Shumway, Bill Shumway (having a procedure done this week), Mike Sutley, Roger Quimby and Allan Hemker.
Allan and Sandi Hemker celebrated their 40th anniversary on July 4. They were hoping that he could come home from the hospital that day as their celebration.
Happy birthday to Brady Hand on July 11 and to Marie Packard on July 12.