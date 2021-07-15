This was a week of thunderstorms with high winds. I hope Mother Nature got that out of her system. Trees were down in many areas and my outdoor light was blown over.
Pastor Bill’s mother, Carol Baker, fell and broke her leg. It has been set and she is receiving therapy.
Carmen Toby is scheduled for a treatment this week.
Lenore Wimbrough is still in Texas visiting family for the month of July.
Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer celebrate their anniversary on July 15 and Kathy’s birthday is July 16. Celebrate all week and enjoy.
Happy birthday to Carter Knowlton, whose birthday is July 19.
Coffee Hour after church on Sunday was hosted by Janet Watters and was very nice and enjoyed by all.
There’s not much news this week; no one did anything after the 4th or they didn’t tell me about it. Maybe there will be more next week. Check my news then and have a good week.