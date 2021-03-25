Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.