Sunday was a beautiful day with sunshine and many signs of spring. It was my kind of day. I think we all have been waiting for this. The daffodils by the church are budded as they are on the south side of the church.
Speaking of church, it was so nice to have Louis and Kathy Rice back in church. Now that people are getting the vaccine shot, they are able to get out a bit. We still follow the mask and distance rules.
We will be holding Lenten services starting with Thursday night having Maundy Thursday dinner on April 1 (soup, sandwich and dessert) at 6 p.m. followed by a worship service led by the Sisters-in-Faith group at 7. We invite you to attend..
There will be a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m., an Easter sunrise service and breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and the regular Easter service at 10:30.
Bill and Jan Shumway were happy that they were able to visit his mother, Ruth Ann, at Country Terrace and even were able to get a hug.
Our healing prayer list includes Mahlon Smith, Jeannette Comstock, Butch and Carmen Toby, Carol Baker, Pam English and myself. I am sure there are others that you know of.
Wade Gile celebrated the big 5-0 this week. Congratulations and happy birthday, Wade.
Russell Gile and Nora Love will celebrate birthdays on March 27, Jess Keck on March 29 and Gavin Knowlton on March 30. Happy birthday to all.